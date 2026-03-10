Latest: Netanyahu says strikes are ‘breaking their bones' as Iran vows to fight on

“Our aim is to bring the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny; ultimately, it depends on them,” Netanyahu said during a meeting with Israel's hospital and health system leaders. “But there is no doubt that with the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones."

US President Donald Trump sent contradictory signals about how long the war could last, fueling uncertainty that is causing markets to swing.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed any suggestion that Tehran sought a ceasefire in the war and would keep fighting.

Trump late Monday told Republican lawmakers that the war was likely to be a “short excursion,” but hours later threatened in a social media post that the US would dramatically increase attacks if Iran tried to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Here is the latest: