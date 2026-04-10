Latest: Kuwait blames Iran for drone strikes as Trump casts doubt on ceasefire

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump appeared to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the two-week ceasefire over Iran's continued chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, while Kuwait accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks despite the ceasefire.
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard denied launching attacks Thursday night on Persian Gulf states.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered a potential boost to ceasefire efforts in the region when he said he had approved direct talks with Lebanon. The Lebanese government has not responded as of Friday morning.
The announcement came after Israel's pounding of Beirut on Wednesday killed more than 300 people. The negotiations are expected next week in Washington, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Questions remained over what will happen to Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium at the heart of tensions, how and when normal traffic will resume through the Strait of Hormuz, and what happens to Iran's ability to launch future missile attacks and support armed proxies in the region.
Talks between the United States and Iran on a resolution to the conflict are expected to start Saturday in Islamabad, with the White House saying Vice President JD Vance would lead the US delegation.
In the Ain al-Mraisseh neighbourhood along Beirut's coastal corniche, where an Israeli strike on Thursday wiped out the bottom floors of a multi-story building, causing a partial collapse, stunned residents tried to salvage whatever furniture and personal mementoes they could find in the rubble.
Although now homeless, some men at the scene expressed gratitude that they lost only their apartments, not their loved ones. The strikes killed more than 300 people and wounded over 1,800, authorities said.
“There is no substitute for family,” said Wissam Tabila, 35. “Everything else can be replaced. The house and other things can be replaced, but parents, children, or a wife, this is the most important.”
The World Health Organisation said Israeli forces had previously issued an evacuation order for Beirut's Jnah area, which includes the Rafik Hariri — the main public hospital in the city — and Al Zahraa Hospital.
WHO's top representative in Lebanon said Friday that Israel provided “assurance” after late-night talks with UN officials that Israeli forces would not attack the hospitals as they continue military action against Hezbollah.
Dr Abdinasir Abubakar, speaking to reporters in Geneva, said UN officials “got some assurance back saying that these two hospitals will not be attacked.”
Separately, Abubakar said Israeli forces warned that “ambulances will be attacked.” An Israeli army spokesman wrote on X that Hezbollah is “deliberately using ambulances for terror purposes.” Abubakar said WHO was not able to independently confirm those claims.
A top medical official in Iran has put the death toll in the war with Israel and the United States at over 3,000 people.
The state-run IRAN daily newspaper quoted Abbas Masjedi, head of the Legal Medicine Organisation, as saying, “More than 3,000 people were killed in enemy attacks.” Masjedi did not elaborate on the breakdown in civilian versus military casualties. Iran's government has not provided any definitive death toll from the weeklong war.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung shared on his X account what appeared to be a 2024 video showing Israeli soldiers throwing a body from a rooftop in the occupied West Bank, and wrote: “humanitarian law must be observed under any circumstances.”
Lee, in his posts on Friday, did not make a direct comment on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East or Israel's current war operations, but said: “lessons marked on the painful wounds of the past must not be repeated as recurring tragedies.”
Lee said the video, which he reposted from another account, was from a “shocking” incident in September 2024 that was also investigated by Israeli authorities. Lee's office did not immediately provide an explanation for why he posted those messages. Lee's government earlier on Friday said it was sending senior diplomat Chung Byung-ha as a special envoy to Iran to discuss the safety of its citizens and Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the island state will not restrict fuel exports from its refineries due to the Iran war disruptions. Singapore was Australia's largest supplier of refined petroleum products.
“We do not plan to restrict exports. We didn't have to do so even in the darkest days of COVID, and we will not do so during this energy crisis,” Wong said at a news conference with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese. “It's hypothetical. It won't happen,” Wong added.
Albanese said Wong had given the same assurance in their bilateral meeting. “The prime minister's just as confident in private as he is in public,” Albanese said.