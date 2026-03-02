Latest: Iranian-backed militias join fighting as conflict widens, intensifies

Here is the latest:

This is not Iraq. This is not endless' — Hegseth

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the military operations in Iran are the “most precise aerial operation in history.”

Decrying Tehran's “expansionist and Islamist regime,” Hegseth referenced violence in places across Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon as proxies in more than four decades, he said, were part of “a savage, one-sided war against America.”

“Their war on Americans has become our retribution against their ayatollah and his death cult,” Hegseth told a news conference at the Pentagon.

Hegseth said the US is not engaged in a nation-building effort in Iran and that ongoing strikes on Iran have a clear mission and won't be the prelude to a long, sustained conflict.

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” he said. “This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change, and the world is better off for it."

Fourth US soldier dies — Central Command

A US soldier has died during the war with Iran, the US Central Command announced on Monday, bringing the official total to four.

The soldier was wounded during the initial stage of Operation Epic Fury and died on Monday, it said.

A total of four US soldiers have been killed since Israel and the US launched strikes against Iran on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social platform on Sunday that “sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is. Likely be more, but we'll do everything possible where that won't be the case.”