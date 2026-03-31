Latest: Iran strikes fully loaded oil tanker off Dubai coast as gas reaches USD 4 gallon in US

Hegseth says Britain and other allies should step up to open the Strait of Hormuz

“There are countries around the world who ought to be prepared to step up on this critical waterway as well,” Hegseth said Tuesday, speaking at a news conference from the Pentagon. “It's not just the United States Navy. Last time I checked, there was supposed to be a big, bad Royal Navy that could be prepared to do things like that as well.”

In a social media post on Tuesday, President Trump said nations upset by high fuel prices should “go get your own oil” as average US gas prices shot past USD 4 a gallon.

If countries don't stand with you, it's not much of an alliance, Hegseth says

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday the US undertook the war in Iran for the “free world” and questioned the value of the NATO alliance if those countries don't stand with America.

Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine have wrapped up a news conference at the Pentagon. Hegseth pointed to a social media post from President Donald Trump about allies and said Iranian missiles don't reach the US but could hit allies and others.

“The president's pointing out you don't have much of an alliance if you have countries that are not willing to stand with you when you need them,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth won't say if the US will put boots on the ground in Iran

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth declined to tell reporters Tuesday whether or not the US military will deploy ground troops against Iran.

“You can't fight and win a war if you tell your adversary what you are willing to do or what you are not willing to do, to include boots on the ground,” he said.

Hegseth added, “Our adversary right now thinks there are 15 different ways we could come at them with boots on the ground. And guess what? There are. ”

Hegseth also said talks with Iran to end the conflict are ongoing.

“We don't want to have to do more militarily than we have to,” he said. “But I didn't mean it flippantly when I said, in the meantime, we'll negotiate with bombs.”

Gen. Caine says US strikes are focused on Iranian naval targets and defence industrial sites

Speaking at a news conference from the Pentagon on Tuesday, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said US military action in Iran remains focused on “targeting their minelaying capability, their naval assets.”

“We've taken out more than 150 ships,” Caine said, adding that attack helicopters are now joining in the effort, targeting Iranian naval targets.

Another key objective of the war is disabling Iran's defence industrial base, including nuclear research sites, Caine said.

“This includes factories, warehouses, nuclear weapons research and development labs, and the associated infrastructure required for Iran to reconstitute its combat capability,” Caine said.