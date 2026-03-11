Latest: Iran fires at Gulf states as Australia grants asylum to women on Iranian soccer team

Six members of the Iranian women's soccer team will remain in Australia, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Wednesday, while one of the squad members who was previously granted asylum changed her mind and planned to return to Iran.

US President Donald Trump said in social media posts that there were no reports of Iran planting explosives in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil is shipped. The US said it took out more than a dozen minelaying Iranian vessels on Tuesday to help prevent any attempt to close the waterway.