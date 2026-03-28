Latest: Iran-backed Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on Israel

Brig Gen Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, issued a statement on Saturday on the rebel group's Al-Masirah satellite television network.

Israel's military had earlier said it had intercepted a missile.

The attack came after Saree signalled in a vague statement on Friday that the rebels would join the war that has shocked the region and rattled the global economy.

It is the first time Israel has faced fire from Yemen since the start of the conflict last month. Houthi attacks on vessels during the Israel-Hamas war upended shipping in the Red Sea.

Before the attack from Yemen, there appeared to be a breakthrough as Tehran agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.