World

Large explosion in Tehran square where demonstrations are happening: Iranian state television

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Israel had warned it could strike in the area just before the blast.
Representative image for explosion
Representative image for explosion(Photo: Pexels)
Updated on

DUBAI: A large explosion struck Iran's capital, Tehran, on Friday at a square filled with demonstrators, Iranian state television reported.

The explosion hit Ferdowsi Square, just down Enghelab Street from Tehran University, the epicenter of ongoing Quds, or Jerusalem, Day demonstrations.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Israel had warned it could strike in the area just before the blast.

Intense airstrikes began landing around Tehran just before rallies were to begin for the annual Quds Day event in support of Palestinians. Despite the attacks, thousands of people took to the streets chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America.”

explosion
West Asia war
Tehran square

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in