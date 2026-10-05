Lao man deported by US to Eswatini is released after more than year in prison

He said in separate messages to The Associated Press that Chomsavanh had left Eswatini and landed in Johannesburg en route to Laos.

An Eswatini government spokesperson didn't immediately acknowledge Chomsavanh's release.

Chomsavanh was born in a refugee camp in Thailand after his parents fled Laos, and his family moved to the United States when he was 7, his lawyer said.

Chomsavanh is one of around 500 immigrants who have been deported from the United States to African countries that aren't their home nations since the third-country program began last year, according to advocacy groups Human Rights First and Refugees International, which have been monitoring the deportations.

Around a dozen African countries have accepted third-country deportees from the US, some in exchange for millions of dollars in payments. Eswatini, which is Africa's last absolute monarchy and is ruled by a king, was paid USD 5.1 million by the Trump administration to take deportees, according to the agreement between the countries. Eswatini has received around 30 deportees so far.

The program, which results in immigrants being held in countries they have no ties to and where they haven't been charged with any crime, has been fiercely criticized by rights groups and lawyers. It has been the subject of legal challenges in the US and in some of the countries where immigrants have been sent.

The Trump administration has defended the policy as a way to quickly remove immigrants who have final deportation orders from the US when their home countries might not immediately take them back.

Last month, a US appeals court upheld a judge's ruling to halt the program, because it didn't give immigrants facing removal from the US time to challenge their deportation to a third country if they fear persecution or torture there.

The US Supreme Court ruled last week to temporarily allow US President Donald Trump's administration to continue swiftly removing immigrants to third countries, though it will hear arguments in the case in December.

The program has largely been carried out in secrecy, with little transparency over how many immigrants have been deported to third countries, and where and in what conditions they are being held.