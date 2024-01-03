Lanka to set up much-delayed Truth Commission

COLOMBO: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka issued the gazette for the Bill to set up the much-delayed Truth Commission, a major demand for reconciliation post-2009 with the end to the armed conflict with the LTTE in the north and east of the island nation.

“[The Commission for Truth Unity and Reconciliation in Sri Lanka] shall investigate inquire, and make recommendations in respect of complaints or allegations or reports relating to damage or harm caused to persons or property, loss of life or alleged violation of human rights anywhere in Sri Lanka, which were caused in the course of, or reasonably connected to or consequent to the conflict which took place in the northern and eastern provinces during the period 1983 to 2009, or its aftermath,” the notification issued on Monday said.

Among the main objectives, the commission is expected to provide people with a platform and opportunity for truth-telling and recommending ways and means of effective remedies for the aggrieved.

The gazette once tabled in the parliamentary order paper would be subject to the Supreme Court interpretation of its constitutionality for anyone wanting to challenge the Bill before it can be debated and enacted as the Act.