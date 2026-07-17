Landslide in southwest China traps people, rescue efforts underway

State broadcaster CCTV said at least nine people were rescued from the debris, and that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

CCTV said the landslide occurred at around 9:08 am in Chongqing's Pengshui County. Massive amounts of rocks and soil washed downslope, burying more than 10 residential buildings, and rescuers were using more than 50 sets of detection, search and rescue equipment, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.