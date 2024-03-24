Begin typing your search...

Kyiv under Russian air attack, Ukraine officials say

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app there were explosions in the capital after the region's military administration said that air defence systems were engaged in repelling the attack.

ByReutersReuters|24 March 2024 3:32 AM GMT
Kyiv under Russian air attack, Ukraine officials say
X
Russia attacks on Ukraine (IANS)

KYIV: Russia launched an air strike on Kyiv early on Sunday and Ukraine's air defence systems engaged in repelling the attack, Ukrainian officials said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app there were explosions in the capital after the region's military administration said that air defence systems were engaged in repelling the attack.

Reuters' witnesses heard several blasts and saw some air weapons being shot down.

WorldRussiaRussia attack in KyivKyiv under Russian air attack
Reuters

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X