Begin typing your search...
Kyiv under Russian air attack, Ukraine officials say
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app there were explosions in the capital after the region's military administration said that air defence systems were engaged in repelling the attack.
KYIV: Russia launched an air strike on Kyiv early on Sunday and Ukraine's air defence systems engaged in repelling the attack, Ukrainian officials said.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app there were explosions in the capital after the region's military administration said that air defence systems were engaged in repelling the attack.
Reuters' witnesses heard several blasts and saw some air weapons being shot down.
Next Story