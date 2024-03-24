Kyiv, Lviv under Russian air attack, Poland activates aircraft, officials say

KYIV: Russia launched air strikes on Kyiv and the western Ukrainian region of Lviv on Sunday, officials said, prompting neighbouring Poland's armed forces to activate aircraft to ensure airspace safety near the border. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app there were several explosions in the Ukrainian capital after air defence systems were engaged in repelling the attack.

Ukraine air defence forces destroyed about a dozen of Russia-launched missiles over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram. Preliminary information showed no casualties or major damage as a result of the attacks, he said.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine for days in attacks portrayed by Moscow as revenge for Ukrainian attacks during its recent presidential election. "For the third pre-dawn morning this week, all of Ukraine is under an air alert and has been advised to seek shelter," U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink posted on X early on Sunday.

"Russia continues to indiscriminately launch drones and missiles with no regard for millions of civilians, violating international law." Russia's defence ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In major attack on Lviv, Russian missiles were flying close to the border with Poland, Ukraine's Telegram news outlets reported. "Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country," Poland's armed forces said on X.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram there were no attacks on the city but some 20 missiles and seven attack drones had been launched against the broader Lviv region, targeting "critical infrastructure".