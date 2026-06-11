Kuwait reopens airspace after temporary closure amid regional tensions

Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait temporarily closed its airspace and diverted flights. At the time, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said air defence systems were intercepting hostile aerial targets to protect the country's airspace and vital facilities.

The developments came amid escalating regional tensions after the United States launched fresh strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory Iranian attacks against U.S. military bases in the region.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it had struck 18 U.S. military targets in Middle Eastern countries, including those at airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain, in response to new U.S. strikes against Iran.

Kuwait on Wednesday condemned what it described as a renewed attack on its territory, calling it a dangerous escalation that threatens civilian lives and critical infrastructure, while Iran said its operation had targeted U.S. military facilities.

On June 6, both Kuwait and Bahrain condemned the renewed Iranian attacks on their countries, calling them a flagrant violation of sovereignty and a dangerous escalation threatening regional stability.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said on X that the attacks were a "flagrant violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of international law, the UN Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817.

It said the continued attacks marked a dangerous escalation at a time when global efforts are focused on preventing a wider regional conflict.

"The attacks cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext," it said.