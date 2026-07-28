Kuwait ratifies defence cooperation pact with Pakistan

It added that the ratification follows a series of recent high-level contacts between Kuwaiti and Pakistani military officials aimed at expanding defence coordination.

Both countries have also committed to protecting confidential military information and resolving disputes through diplomatic channels, it said.

According to government sources in Islamabad, Pakistan is also negotiating an expanded defence pact with Kuwait in exchange for energy cooperation and investments.

"Pakistan is now seeking a defence pact with Kuwait similar to that of Saudi Arabia, including thousands of Pakistani troops on the ground, fighter jets, drones, an air defence system, and other defence-related facilities," one of the sources said.

Pakistan’s defence pact with Saudi Arabia contains an important collective security clause under which an attack on either country would be treated as an attack on both, although officials have not publicly elaborated on its operational scope.