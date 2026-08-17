Kushner sits with Netanyahu to talk Gaza after 2-hour meeting with Hamas

In the latest round of meetings, the US is angling for Israel's approval of the road map. There is a lot at stake, including the lives of some 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, the reconstruction of the demolished enclave and future control over the territory.

Hamas says it has agreed to the road map, which includes disarmament, and the group is urging mediators and the US-created Board of Peace to “compel” Israel to sign on as well.

But Israel, which under the road map must withdraw from Gaza, says Hamas must fully disarm before any Israeli withdrawal will occur.

Israeli troops occupy about 60 per cent of the strip and Netanyahu has previously threatened to advance.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Board of Peace Director Nickolay Mladenov were also in the meeting with Netanyahu, according to a source familiar with the plans and a diplomatic source. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a closed-door meeting.