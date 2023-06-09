Begin typing your search...

Knife attack in France: 4 kids critical

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said he had refugee status in Sweden.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Jun 2023 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-09 00:31:14.0  )
French soldiers secure the area after several children and an adult have been injured in a knife attack in Annecy, in the French Alps, France, June 8, 2023.  (REUTERS)

PARIS: As bystanders screamed for help, a man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The children between 22 months and 3 years old suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults also were wounded, authorities said.

A suspect, identified by police as a 31-year-old Syrian, was detained in connection with the horrific attack in the Alpine and lakeside town of Annecy. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said he had refugee status in Sweden.

A prosecutor leading the investigation said the man’s motives were unknown but did not appear to be terrorism-related.

The helplessness of the young victims and the savagery of the attack sickened France.

Lead prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said all four children suffered life-threatening knife wounds. The youngest is 22 months old, two are age 2 and the oldest is 3, she said. Two of them were tourists, she said.

DTNEXT Bureau

