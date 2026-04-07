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King Fahd Causeway, linking Saudi Arabia to Bahrain reopens after attack threats

The King Fahd Causeway Authority made the announcement in a post on X, saying the only route by road between Bahrain and the Arabian Peninsula had reopened.
a key bridge linking Saudi Arabia and the island of Bahrain
a key bridge linking Saudi Arabia and the island of Bahrain
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DUBAI: The King Fahd Causeway, a key bridge linking Saudi Arabia and the island of Bahrain, reopened Tuesday morning after closing for hours over possible threats from Iran.

The King Fahd Causeway Authority made the announcement in a post on X, saying the only route by road between Bahrain and the Arabian Peninsula had reopened.

Bahrain's airport has been closed over the Iranian attacks for weeks.

The hours-long closure came after a ballistic missile attack from Iran targeted Saudi Arabia and may have done damage to energy infrastructure there.

The kingdom has not elaborated on the damage from that attack.

Bahrain
King Fahd Causeway
attack threats

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