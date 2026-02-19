King Charles's brother Andrew arrested over links with Epstein

"One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law, and it is really important that is applied across the board. "That is the principle. It's a long-standing principle, it's a very important principle of our country, our society, and it applies, and it has to apply in this case, in the same way as it would apply in any other case," he said.

The arrest follows a series of shocking allegations over the past few weeks as the Epstein files were released by the US Congress, with Buckingham Palace issuing an unprecedented statement earlier this month to say that it "stands ready" to support a police investigation into the conduct of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.