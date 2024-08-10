King Charles praises 'community spirit' in call for unity after UK’s violent riots

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles III has praised the “community spirit” of the peaceful counter-protesters in a call for unity after the “aggression and criminality” of the far-right riots that broke out across different cities in the country and have resulted in over 700 arrests.

According to Buckingham Palace, the 75-year-old monarch had several phone calls on Friday evening to express his thoughts, including a call with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the police chiefs tackling the response to the violent clashes.

A palace spokesperson said the King spoke to Starmer and held a joint call with the chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex.A palace spokesperson said the King spoke to Starmer and held a joint call with the chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex.The disorder initially began in the wake of a mass stabbing attack in Southport that killed three little girls on July 29 and injured several others after misinformation about the immigration status of the suspect spread across social media.

“In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder,” the spokesperson said.

“Additionally, the King shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many.

“It remains His Majesty’s hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation,” the spokesperson added.

It emerged that the monarch has also been holding private calls to be kept updated on the situation and expressed his “heartfelt” gratitude to the police and emergency services for their work to restore peace in the areas that have been affected by violent disorder.

It comes as police forces across the UK remain on high alert amid fears of further unrest over the weekend.

"My message to the police and all of those that are charged with responding to disorder is to maintain that high alert," Starmer said as he visited the Metropolitan Police's special operations room in London on Friday, after holding three emergency COBRA security briefings since the riots broke out last week.

He has said that having more police officers on the streets and “the swift justice that has been dispensed in our courts” have made an impact to deter further unrest.