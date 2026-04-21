King Charles marks ‘darling mama’ Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday

“For as a young Princess Elizabeth put it in her first ever public broadcast, aged just 14, we can each play our part ‘to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place’. It is a belief which I share with all my heart.

“So young or old, and whatever our differences, let us therefore seek to follow this example as we make today not the marking of a milestone felt by absence but the celebration of a life well-lived, and a legacy of hope, as we strive together towards a ‘better, happier tomorrow’ - one rooted in peace, justice, prosperity and security.

“In this, I renew my own solemn pledge of duty and service to you all. God bless you, darling mama; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers," he said.

The 77-year-old monarch opened the address by noting that the birth anniversary was an opportunity to reflect on the “life and loss of a sovereign” and to celebrate the many blessings of the memory of Britain's longest-serving Queen.