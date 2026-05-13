King Charles III will lay out UK government agenda as Starmer's job hangs in the balance

LONDON: King Charles III on Wednesday will deliver the British government's legislative programme for the coming year to lawmakers with all the pomp and historic trappings that accompany the ceremonial opening of Parliament.
The question is whether Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be around to implement it and, even if he remains in post, whether he will have the authority to push his proposals through.
The embattled prime minister has been urged to set a timetable for his departure by more than a fifth of the Labour Party's lawmakers in the House of Commons. Some junior ministers have quit the government in protest, but no one has yet challenged Starmer directly.
Early on Wednesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who is one of those widely tipped to be interested in succeeding Starmer, had a meeting with the prime minister that lasted less than 20 minutes. Streeting did not speak to reporters on his way in or out of 10 Downing Street.
Streeting is widely expected to break his silence after the King's Speech, which represents Starmer's latest effort to save his premiership after Labour suffered huge losses in local and regional elections last week.
If those results were repeated in a national election that has to be held by 2029, the party would be overwhelmingly ejected from power.
Labour secured a landslide election victory in 2024, driving the Conservatives from power after 14 years, but since then the party's popularity has plunged and Starmer is getting much of the blame. The reasons include a series of policy missteps, a struggling British economy, a perceived lack of vision on the prime minister's part and questions over his judgment.
Starmer's choice of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington despite ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has continued to haunt him.
Historic power collides with modern reality
The King's Speech, which is written by the government, will be a moment when the historic power and grandeur of Britain will collide with the reality of the modern United Kingdom, a mid-sized country with an underfunded military, rising debt and waning international influence.
It's a country struggling to control immigration and pay for public services such as health care and education.
The speech is just one element of the state opening of Parliament, a traditional set piece of the political calendar that uses carefully choreographed pageantry to showcase Britain's evolution from an absolute monarchy to a parliamentary democracy where real power is vested in the elected House of Commons.
The speech is likely to take on cost of living crisis
The speech is expected to include proposals to address the cost of living crisis, create a national wealth fund to stimulate private investment in public infrastructure and tighten rules for asylum seekers. It may also include the government's controversial proposal to abolish jury trials for some cases in England and Wales, lower the voting age to 16 and introduce a “duty of candor” for public officials, requiring them to tell the truth and cooperate with investigations.
The problem for Starmer is that many of the proposals expected to appear in the speech have been announced previously. That raises the question of whether he will be able to win over his doubters.
Even so, the speech is the focal point of a day of ceremony and tradition that has been followed since 1852, with elements of the program dating to the 16th century.
King Charles III visits Parliament
The monarch traditionally travels from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament, a distance of less than a mile, in a horse-drawn carriage. He then dons the Imperial State Crown and robe of state before leading a procession into the chamber of the unelected House of Lords.
A Lords official called Black Rod, named for the ebony rod he or she carries, then goes to the House of Commons to summon the chamber's members to a joint sitting of Parliament.
The doors to the Commons chamber are slammed in Black Rod's face to symbolise the chamber's independence from the monarchy, and they aren't opened until Black Rod strikes the doors three times.
Once members of the Commons have crowded into the Lords' chamber, the king delivers a speech written by the government and laying out its legislative programme for the coming session of Parliament.
After the speech is read and the king leaves, the two houses of Parliament begin several days of debate on its contents.