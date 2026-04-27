King Charles III heads to Washington on a delicate mission to restore the UK-US relationship

The president insists the political chill won't affect the royal visit. Charles "has nothing to do with that," Trump said in March, meaning NATO.

The president has spoken in glowing terms about Charles, repeatedly referring to the monarch as his "friend" and a "great guy."

He also continues to mention his "amazing" trip to the UK in September with first lady Melania Trump for an unprecedented second state visit. Starmer hand-delivered the invitation from the king in the Oval Office five weeks after the Republican president returned to office, in a very public attempt to woo the president.

The UK royal family laid on pomp and pageantry for the Trumps, with scarlet-clad guardsmen, brass bands and a sumptuous banquet at Windsor Castle.

"President Trump has always had great respect for King Charles, and their relationship was further strengthened by the president's historic visit to the United Kingdom last year," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told The Associated Press. "The president looks forward to a special visit by Their Majesties, which will include a beautiful state dinner and multiple events throughout the week."

Trump, meanwhile, told the BBC that the king's visit could "absolutely" help repair the trans-Atlantic relationship.

"He's fantastic. He's a fantastic man. Absolutely the answer is yes," the president said.