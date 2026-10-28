King Charles III can't escape Britain's role in slavery as he tours the Caribbean

The king is constrained by government policy

Charles won't apologise during his Caribbean tour because he speaks on behalf of the elected government, not for himself, said Craig Prescott, an expert on constitutional law and the monarchy at Royal Holloway, University of London.

“It's not a matter for the king, in that sense,” he said. “And it is the longstanding policy of the government to, yes, note that slavery happened and that it is a stain on British history, but that reparations are not payable.”

Reparations could potentially cost the UK hundreds of billions of pounds, so the issue is particularly sensitive for the current government, which is struggling to pay for popular social programs as the rising cost of living squeezes taxpayers.

But Charles must also think about how his comments will be received in the Caribbean and throughout the Commonwealth, which he heads.

The Commonwealth is an association of 56 independent nations, many of which are in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean and were once part of the British Empire. The British monarch remains the head of state for 14 Commonwealth countries other than the UK.

The last four days of the king's Caribbean tour will be in Antigua and Barbuda, which is hosting a biannual meeting of Commonwealth leaders.

Caribbean leader appeals to Charles as a man, not the king

---------------------------------------------------------------

Hilary Beckles, the chair of the Caribbean Community's reparations commission, called on Charles to respond to the demands of Caribbean people as a human being, not as the head of the Commonwealth or the monarch of the United Kingdom.

“I'm appealing to Charles Windsor, a parent, a grandparent, a man today who reflects upon the history of his family and can see the enrichment that slavery has presented to his family,” Beckles, the vice chancellor of the University of the West Indies, said last week during a press briefing ahead of the king's visit.

“The wealth he is passing on to his children and his grandchildren all came out in significant sums to this process of the chattelization of the African people,” Beckles added.

Britain and the monarchy have struggled with these issues before.

In 2007, the country marked the 200th anniversary of the abolition of the slave trade by celebrating the work of William Wilberforce and his allies, who spent 20 years convincing Parliament to outlaw the trade in human beings.

But when the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Tony Blair and other dignitaries gathered at Westminster Abbey for a service of commemoration, the proceedings were interrupted by a Black man wearing a dashiki.

“You, the queen, should be ashamed,” Toyin Agbetu said as guards hustled him toward the exit. “You should say sorry!”

Agbetu later said that Britain's leaders were “patting themselves on the back” for abolishing the slave trade without acknowledging the suffering slavery had caused.

That is the challenge Charles and the nation still face, Newman said.

“Even when Charles is discussing, you know, the darker days of the past and all of that, that's just a sound bite where you're not really digging into this history and assessing it …” she said.

“The afterlives of colonialism and slavery are still with us, so this is not something that can just be easily described in a sentence or two and then you move on.”