King Charles III arrives at WH on delicate mission to restore UK-US relationship

Trump praises the king but derides Starmer

A rift between the UK government and Trump over issues including the Iran war had already raised the political stakes for the British monarch's visit.

In recent weeks, Trump has lambasted Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his unwillingness to join US military attacks on Iran, dismissing Britain's leader as “not Winston Churchill,” the World War II prime minister who coined the phrase “special relationship” for the UK-US bond.

It's part of a wider rift between Trump and the United States' NATO allies, whom he has called “cowards” and “useless” for not joining action against Iran.

A leaked Pentagon email suggested the US could reassess support for the UK's sovereignty over the Falkland Islands in the south Atlantic. Britain and Argentina fought a 1982 war over the islands, also known as the Islas Malvinas.

The president insists the political chill won't affect the royal visit. Charles “has nothing to do with that,” Trump said in March, meaning NATO.

The president has spoken in glowing terms about Charles, repeatedly referring to the monarch as his “friend” and a “great guy.”

He also continues to mention his “amazing” trip to the UK in September with Melania Trump for an unprecedented second state visit.

Starmer hand-delivered the invitation from the king in the Oval Office five weeks after Trump returned to office, in a very public attempt to woo the Republican president.

The UK royal family laid on pomp and pageantry for the Trumps, with scarlet-clad guardsmen, brass bands and a sumptuous banquet at Windsor Castle.

“President Trump has always had great respect for King Charles, and their relationship was further strengthened by the president's historic visit to the United Kingdom last year,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told The Associated Press.

“The president looks forward to a special visit by Their Majesties, which will include a beautiful state dinner and multiple events throughout the week.”

Trump, meanwhile, told the BBC that the king's visit could “absolutely” help repair the trans-Atlantic relationship.

“He's fantastic. He's a fantastic man. Absolutely the answer is yes,” the president said.