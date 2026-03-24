Kim vows to 'irreversibly' cement North Korea's nuclear status

In a speech Monday to Pyongyang's rubber-stamp parliament, Kim accused the United States of global “state terrorism and aggression,” in an apparent reference to the war in the Middle East, and said the North will play a more forceful role in a united front against Washington amid rising anti-American sentiment.

But Kim didn't call out US President Donald Trump by name and said whether his adversaries “choose confrontation or peaceful coexistence is up to them, and we are prepared to respond to any choice.”