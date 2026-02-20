Kim lauds North Korea's economy and regional standing as major party meeting opens

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Friday that the ruling Workers' Party Congress began the previous day with Kim delivering a speech emphasising the economy. State media did not immediately report any comments by Kim directly addressing his standoffs with the United States and South Korea or his nuclear weapons program, the main focus of international concern.

Kim said the North has made significant progress since the last congress in 2021, held during the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing economic gains and a firmer regional footing that he said marked an “irreversible” strengthening of the state's status.

“This created favourable conditions and circumstances for giving a greater spur to our socialist construction,” he said. “Our party is faced with heavy and urgent historic tasks of boosting economic construction and the people's standard of living and transforming all realms of state and social life as early as possible.”

KCNA said the congress meeting in Pyongyang would be used to define major policy goals for the coming years and strengthen the party's organizational capabilities, but didn't provide more specific information on the agenda.