Kenyan president defends US Ebola quarantine centre amid protests

President William Ruto on Monday night said the US had a long-standing partnership with Kenya on health matters and that the quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base was one of 24 facilities that had been established in the event of an Ebola outbreak in the country.

Some Kenyans have opposed the Laikipia facility after the US last week said no American Ebola patient would be allowed to return home and that patients would instead be quarantined at the facility in Kenya. The US intends to commit $13 million to the partnership with Kenya.