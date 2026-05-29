Kenya court suspends US plan for Ebola quarantine facility for Americans

A US administration official said on Wednesday that the US was planning to send Americans who are exposed to Ebola while abroad to a new facility in Kenya instead of flying them home.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to share the administration's plans. It was unclear where in Kenya the new facility will be built or whether the Kenyan government has signed off on the plan.

The Kenyan government only revealed discussions with the US on support for Ebola preparedness but did not address the facility. The US government intends to commit USD 13.5 million toward Kenya's Ebola preparedness efforts, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.