Kamala Harris launches into 2026 midterms as her 2028 decision looms

Michigan presents risk and opportunity

Harris has painful political history in Michigan. During the 2024 campaign, the state's prominent Arab American communities were outraged over Biden's support for Israel's military operations in Gaza, and they were disappointed when Harris did not break with him after she became the party's nominee.

El-Sayed, on the other hand, is an outspoken critic of Israel who has described the war as a genocide against Palestinians, an accusation rejected by Israel. He's been viewed warily by some Jewish voters, which he's tried to address by apologising for some past controversial comments.

El-Sayed told MSNOW that "there were some hurt feelings” in Michigan over the 2024 election, with some Black voters feeling like Arab Americans didn't do enough to help Harris.

With the former vice president coming to visit, he said it's a chance "to bring communities together that have often been torn apart by recent events.”

Their joint appearance will be closely scrutinized for other reasons too. Harris has a strained relationship with the party's progressive wing, which includes El-Sayed, and El-Sayed is eager to solidify establishment support during his campaign against Republican nominee Mike Rogers, a former congressman.

“We can build together on the areas of agreement, and we can come to understand each other far better on the areas where we might have seen eye to eye, and I think her coming into town will help us to do that,” El-Sayed said.

Harris' political travel has been light compared to potential presidential candidates like Pete Buttigieg, who ran in 2020 before serving as Biden's transportation secretary. He recently visited South Carolina and he's been stumping for other Democrats in the midterms.

Harris went to South Carolina in the spring, but for smaller, local party events. She recently spoke on an organising call aimed at registering and turning out 1 million more Black voters.

“There's value in doing a lot of stuff behind the scenes instead of being front and centre, especially for her," said Bre Maxwell, a Democratic National Committee member from South Carolina. She said there's little benefit for Harris to insert herself into news cycles knowing “she's still a target of Donald Trump right now.”

Jaime Harrison, a South Carolinian who served as national party chair when Biden and Harris were in the White House, said the former vice president's stature affords her the advantage of time that other potential candidates will not have.

“Many of these folks who do get in quickly would love to have that type of name ID, would love to have that type of network, to have that type of email list,” Harrison said.

Harris herself has said multiple times, including in an Associated Press interview last year, that she feels no rush to decide her next move. “Right now – midterms, midterms, midterms,” she told Megan Rapinoe on a recent podcast. Harris spokesman Eduardo Negrón declined comment when asked about her timeline.

Harris' other campaign events this fall include stops for Nevada's Democratic candidate for governor, Aaron Ford, and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, who has generated 2028 chatter of his own as he seeks reelection.

“She is certainly being strategic,” said Seawright, the South Carolina political consultant.

He noted that Harris' tour for her campaign memoir, “107 Days,” hit virtually every major Southern city in states where Black voters hold strong sway in presidential primaries that come early in the nominating process.

Meanwhile, Goodman said he's heard no evidence that Harris is working the party's top donor network. Harrison said he hasn't heard from her since last December.