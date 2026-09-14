Kalpana Iyer recalls losing movies and work because she was ‘too skinny’: Thin was not acceptable

Kalpana took to her social media account to share a series of throwback pictures from her younger days.

“Yesterday a very dear friend sent me old Pictures of me and I was like...That is Really Meeeeeeee ..YES That is Me and I am so happy to see these pictures and for a moment it felt good,” she wrote.

She added, “But then I remembered how for a very long time My Amma had to feed me all sorts of things so that I could gain some weight and all this because I was considered too Skinny and too Thin for The Film Industry,” Kalpana recalled.

Kalpana added, “It’s a situation that seems so funny today but at that point it was Very Sad and Very Funny . I lost work in the movies because I didn’t have enough Weight on Me and thin was not acceptable,” she added.

The actress added, “Well My Creator had other plans and my life & Career Changed and My beauty Contests and my life as a Model and Miss India etc took of in 1975 and I am Grateful To Have Had A Career and A Change that Gave Me So Much...”

Looking back at her journey, she wrote, “Well long Story Short... Modeling, Beauty Contests , fashion Shows and A Dancer & Actress and a long Career ...Up Until 1999 ...”

After Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kalpana moved to Dubai in 1999 and stayed away from mainstream Bollywood for a considerable period.

“I came to Dubai after Hum Saath Saath Hai and I was Slim for a Long Time but then Work and Laziness and Age and I gained Weight...” she wrote.

Kalpana clarified that her weight gain was not linked to health problems and said she remains active.

“I don’t Have any Health issues and I am Very Active but it bothers me Sometimes that I Try so hard to do All I can but Nothing Works and Short Cuts I will not take and I don’t believe Much in Alternative Weight Loss,” she wrote.

“So...For Now I choose to be Happy with My Healthy Plump Self...”