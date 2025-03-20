Just another day at the office: Govt rules say no overtime for Sunita, Butch after getting stuck in space

NEW YORK: Will Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore get overtime for staying longer in space than planned? Not a chance.

Williams and Wilmore, who returned to Earth on Tuesday after spending 286 days in space - 278 days longer than anticipated after their spacecraft malfunctioned - will not get any overtime for their unexpectedly long stay, according to NASA rules, the New York Times reported.

But they do get USD 5 a day for "incidentals", the paper added.

Despite their far-flung destination and the danger of space travel, when it comes to pay, astronauts are treated effectively "like any other government employee who takes a business trip...", the NYT said.

"While in space, NASA astronauts are on official travel orders as federal employees,” Jimi Russell, a spokesman for the agency’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, told NYT via email.

Williams and Wilmore were essentially unable to leave their workplace for more than nine months. But astronauts aboard the International Space Station receive no overtime, holiday or weekend pay, Russell said.

Their transportation, meals and lodging are covered, and like other federal employees on work trips, they receive a daily “incidentals” allowance, Russell said. This is a per diem payment given to employees in the place of reimbursements for travel expenses.

The incidental allowance for travel to any location is $5 per day, Russell said.

This means that in addition to their annual salary — about $152,258, according to NASA — Wilmore and Williams received around $1,430 for their 286 days in space, the NYT said.

What incidental expenses might Wilmore and Williams have incurred while in orbit 250 miles above Earth? It’s unclear. Usually, these are “fees and tips given to porters, baggage carriers, hotel staff, and staff on ships,” according to the US General Services Administration.

Williams and Wilmore did not exactly see their extended stay as a hardship. “This is my happy place,” Williams told reporters in September. “I love being up here in space. It’s just fun, you know?”

Still, if a $5 per diem seems low for a job that causes enough muscle and bone loss for you to need a gurney when you return to Earth, spare a thought for Clayton Anderson, the NASA astronaut who spent 152 days aboard the International Space Station in 2007, the NYT said.

Anderson said he received a per diem of only about $1.20, or $172 in total.

"Remember that for me - being an astronaut - was amazing, but it IS a government job with government pay. But that’s okay too, it's a job I did because I dreamed of and loved it, not because of the money I could earn," he wrote on social media in 2022.