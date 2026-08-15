Judge refuses to block Trump administration from building border wall along tribe's reservation

US District Judge Richard Leon in Washington, DC, denied the Tohono O'odham Nation's request for a court-ordered halt to border wall construction on its 2.8-million-acre reservation. Leon ruled the tribe hasn't established that a border wall will change its reservation boundaries without congressional authority.

The judge also rejected the tribe's claim that the planned border wall would illegally trespass on its reservation.

"And in any event, I find that the Government's interests in securing the border, enforcing immigration laws, and ensuring public safety outweigh any surviving irreparable harms at this juncture," Leon wrote.

A tribe spokesperson didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the decision.