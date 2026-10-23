Judge orders Trump to sit for deposition in his defamation lawsuit against BBC by December 11

To bolster its defence, the broadcaster subpoenaed former special counsel Jack Smith earlier this month. Trump's lawyers have argued that there is no good reason for Smith, who is not a party to the case, to appear. The BBC has said Smith has extensive knowledge of what happened that day.

At issue in Thursday's hearing, though, was whether Smith had received the legally required permission from the Department of Justice. Assistant US Attorney Matthew Feeley told the judge that Smith had sent a letter to the department saying he would not testify without permission, and the agency had not yet responded. Lett ordered the department to respond to Smith by November 2.

It seems unlikely that the department would grant Smith permission, or that he would move forward without it.

Earlier in the hearing, Tobin, the BBC lawyer, argued that Smith has not objected to being deposed for this case, meaning the only objection is coming from Trump. Tobin said the BBC is not trying to relitigate the events of January 6, but Smith is one of the leading experts in what happened that day, and his deposition could lead the BBC to evidence that could help their case.

"We can argue later on whether his testimony is admissible," Tobin said, "but we are entitled to that deposition".

Trump's lawyer, Alejandro Brito, said Smith has no personal knowledge of Trump's January 6 speech or Trump's state of mind when he gave it. All of Smith's knowledge about the case is secondhand, Brito argued, and the special counsel's report, along with Smith's testimony before Congress, is all public and available to the BBC's attorneys.

Judge says the BBC can see membership records for Mar-a-Lago

The judge agreed that the BBC should be allowed to see records for the total number of applications for membership at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida from January 6, 2020, through January 6, 2026, as well as the total cost of membership and initiation fees for new applicants.

Tobin said one aspect of any defamation case is showing actual damages, and the popularity of Mar-a-Lago is a significant indicator of Trump's reputation. The BBC's lawyer described the private club as "a place where he exhibits his reputation in front of people who are important to him".

Brito argued that Trump does not actually run Mar-a-Lago, and that his reputation is not associated with the club.