Judge blocks Trump's new bid to curb birthright citizenship, citing Supreme Court precedent

US District Judge Deborah L Boardman in Maryland on Wednesday issued the injunction until a class-action lawsuit brought by immigrant families and advocacy groups is resolved.

“The Supreme Court has spoken: Children in the certified class are citizens at birth,” Boardman, appointed by President Joe Biden, wrote in Wednesday's ruling.

Birthright citizenship is guaranteed under current law for anyone who is born on US soil, with a few exceptions. The law stretches back to 1868, when the 14th Amendment was ratified in the aftermath of the Civil War.

But Trump has long wanted to end birthright citizenship, issuing a previous executive order declaring that children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens. The Supreme Court struck down that attempt in June.

In August, the president tried again with a narrowed executive order that appeared to restrict automatic citizenship for specific categories of people, including children born to adults with connections to foreign embassies or organisations or to anyone considered an “alien enemy” of the United States.