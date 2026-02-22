JPMorgan concedes it closed Trump's accounts after Jan 6 attack

The acknowledgment came in a court filing submitted this week in Trump's lawsuit against the bank and its leader, Jamie Dimon. The president sued for USD 5 billion, alleging that his accounts were closed for political reasons, disrupting his business operations.

“In February 2021, JPMorgan informed Plaintiffs that certain accounts maintained with JPMorgan's CB and PB would be closed,” JPMorgan's former chief administrative officer Dan Wilkening wrote in the court filing. The “PB” and “CB” stands for JPMorgan's private bank and commercial bank.

Until now, JPMorgan has never admitted it closed the president's accounts, and would only speak hypothetically about when the bank closes accounts and its reasons for closing accounts.

Emails and text messages to a spokesman for the bank were not returned.