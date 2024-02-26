Jordan to continue efforts to ensure aid reaches Gaza: FM

AMMAN: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that the Kingdom would continue to work extensively to ensure adequate aid reaches the Gaza Strip.

Safadi made the remarks on Sunday during a joint press conference with Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel in Amman, during which he stressed Jordan's ongoing efforts to ensure sufficient entry of aid into Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Safadi added that Gabriel's visit provided an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen the two countries' already strong bilateral ties while highlighting a number of areas in which Jordan and Bulgaria's cooperation could be enhanced, particularly in the fields of education and tourism, the state-run Al Mamlaka TV reported.

During the press conference, Safadi also emphasized the urgent need to halt the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The two sides discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the efforts to coordinate the delivery of aid to the Palestinian enclave, according to the report.

Safadi reiterated that Jordan and Bulgaria share the belief that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve security, peace, and stability in the region.

Gabriel voiced her support for Jordan in formulating a peace plan, stressing Bulgaria's concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and its support for allowing access for humanitarian workers as well as the implementation of the two-state solution.

She said that her visit to Jordan was a message to strengthen political dialogue between the two countries, expand strategic cooperation, and coordinate efforts to provide solutions to regional and global challenges.