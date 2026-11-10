John Thune seeks another term as Senate Republican leader as party reckons with election losses

Thune is expected to be reelected, given that he remains popular with fellow Senate Republicans and is running unopposed. But some Republicans who returned to Washington on Monday for the first time since the election wipeout that cost them at least seven seats say it's too soon to endorse the status quo.

“We need to have some real soul-searching,” said Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who has circulated a letter to the conference asking for a delay in the closed-door, secret-ballot leadership elections. “We can't just continue on business as usual — that kind of defeat demands change.”

Still, Johnson conceded that there's no one else on the ballot.