Jill Biden receives USD 20,000 diamond from PM Modi, priciest gift from any foreign leader in 2023

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and his family were given tens of thousands of dollars in gifts from foreign leaders in 2023, with Jill Biden receiving the single most expensive present: a USD 20,000 diamond from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 7.5-carat diamond from Modi was easily the most costly gift presented to any member of the first family in 2023, although she also received a brooch valued at USD 14,063 from the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States and a bracelet, brooch and photograph album worth USD 4,510 from the president and first lady of Egypt, according to an annual accounting published by the State Department on Thursday.

The USD 20,000 diamond was retained for official use in the White House East Wing, according to a State Department document, while the other gifts to the president and first lady were sent to the archives. The first lady's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the diamond's use.

The US president himself received a number of expensive presents, including a commemorative photo album valued at USD 7,100 from South Korea's recently impeached President Suk Yeol Yoon, a USD 3,495 statue of Mongolian warriors from the Mongolian prime minister, a USD 3,300 silver bowl from the sultan of Brunei, a USD 3,160 sterling silver tray from the president of Israel, and a collage worth USD 2,400 from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Federal law requires executive branch officials to declare gifts they receive from foreign leaders and counterparts that have an estimated value of more than USD 480. Many of the gifts that meet that threshold are relatively modest, and the more expensive ones are typically - but not always - transferred to the National Archives or put on official displays.

Recipients also have the option to purchase the gift from the US government at its market value, although that is rare, particularly with high-end items.

According to the State Department's Office of Protocol, which compiles the list that will be published in Friday's edition of the Federal Register, several employees of the CIA reported receiving lavish gifts of watches, perfume and jewellery, nearly all of which were destroyed. Of the gifts destroyed, they were worth more than USD 132,000 combined.

CIA Director William Burns received a USD 18,000 astrograph, which is a telescope and astrological camera, from a foreign source whose identity is classified. That is being transferred to the General Services Administration. But Burns reported receiving and destroying an USD 11,000 Omega watch, while numerous others did the same with luxury timepieces.

Below the rank of director, the CIA employees who reported gifts are not identified, but one of them logged an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra watch, a ladies Omega Constellation watch, a diamond necklace, earring bracelet, and a ring that were valued together at USD 65,100.

All of those were destroyed, according to the report, as was a USD 30,000 women's jewellery set from the Libyan jeweller Al Grew consisting of a necklace, bracelet, ring and earrings received by another CIA employee.

Another CIA employee reported receiving a men's Yacht Master II Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch worth USD 18,700, another reported getting a lady's Rolex Oyster Datejust watch valued at USD 12,500, and one other got a USD 7,450 Rolex Air King watch. All three of the watches were destroyed, according to the list.

Another employee reported receiving a collection of pricey Amouage Perfume worth USD 10,670, the destruction of which is pending, the report says.