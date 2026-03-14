Jet fuel prices are rising. That could make summer flights more expensive

Experts say it's not a question of if airfares will go up, but when, for how long and by how much. The impact may be felt most on long-haul international routes, which burn significantly more fuel than shorter flights.

Some airlines outside of the US have announced fare increases or fuel surcharges in an effort to offset the growing expense. In the US, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned that airfare increases will “probably start quick" as increasing fuel costs work their way through the industry.