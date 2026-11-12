Jensen Huang Said to Have Had Relationship With Nvidia Executive Who Reports to Him

When reached by phone Wednesday and asked about his relationship with Powell, Jensen Huang said, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly.” He then hung up.

Nvidia declined to provide a statement. Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company’s shares fell about 8% in after-hours trading.

Jensen Huang’s relationship with Powell has been discussed inside the company, the five people said.

Powell joined Nvidia in 2008. She oversees programs that could apply Nvidia’s chip technology to higher education and healthcare, particularly medical imaging devices, according to the company’s website.

Powell has risen through Nvidia’s ranks. She was promoted to senior director of AI business development in 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile. By late 2017, she was appointed vice president of healthcare. She attends technology conferences around the world, and delivers speeches on behalf of the company.

In March, Powell appeared at GTC, Nvidia’s annual developer conference in San Jose, where she spoke about using AI to aid in breakthroughs in healthcare and biology. Her presentation used cartoon depictions of Jensen Huang.

During the conference, Nvidia executives were at a nearby hotel for meetings. Huang and Powell were seen being affectionate at the hotel. One bystander captured the interaction on their phone, three people briefed on the incident said.

Huang’s security workers witnessed the bystander with the phone and sequestered the person, the people said. The workers then asked the person to sign a nondisclosure agreement.