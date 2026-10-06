Jeffrey Archer, Novelist Whose Real Life Rivaled His Thrillers, Dies at 86

His publisher, HarperCollins, announced his death in a statement. His final novel, “Adam and Eve,” about the intertwined destinies of the highborn and the humble, was scheduled for publication Tuesday. Archer’s thrillers and sagas of the rich and powerful sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide. In his London apartment overlooking the Thames, the walls were adorned with paintings, including works by Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso.

As a host there, he became known for annual parties at which celebrity guests were served top-end Krug Champagne and lowly shepherd’s pie.

He also maintained homes in Mallorca and in the village of Grantchester outside Cambridge, England, where he bought the 17th century Old Vicarage, once the home of poet Rupert Brooke. Routinely, he was reported to borrow the overseas homes of wealthy friends and acquaintances to compose the multiple first drafts of his novels.

In his days as a politician — both as a member of Parliament in the elected House of Commons and as deputy head of Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Party — he displayed a barely veiled hunger for the top job. His friendships and alliances eventually won him a place in the unelected House of Lords with the title Baron Archer of Weston-super-Mare — his childhood hometown in southwest England.