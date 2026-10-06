Jeffrey Archer, bestselling British novelist and scandal-ridden politician, dies at 86

He went on to spend 14 years and five months on Britain's Sunday Times bestseller lists and over five years on The New York Times bestseller lists, selling 300 million books worldwide, according to HarperCollins.

Archer climbed the ranks of Britain's Conservative Party under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and was appointed in 1992 to the House of Lords by her successor, Prime Minister John Major.

Archer was cast out of his political party just before he was jailed on perjury charges in 2001.

While running for mayor of London in 1999, allegations emerged that Archer had lied in court during a libel case more than a decade earlier. He had sued a newspaper that accused him of paying a sex worker and won GBP 500,000 (USD 661,153) in damages.

A jury found that Archer had fabricated an alibi during the 1987 case against the Daily Star, and he received a four-year prison sentence. Archer was released early in 2003 after serving just over two years in prison. He returned to the House of Lords, politically non-affiliated, until his retirement in 2024.

His criminal conviction did not strip him of his seat in the upper house of Parliament, as there was no legal pathway to remove him at the time.

Archer chronicled his time behind bars in a three-volume series titled “A Prison Diary.” The memoirs — “Hell,” “Purgatory” and “Heaven” — shared rare insight into the lives of inmates in British prisons, from the high-security HMP Belmarsh to the North Sea Camp open prison.