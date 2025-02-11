JD Vance rails against 'excessive regulation' of AI at Paris summit

PARIS: US Vice President JD Vance warned global leaders and tech CEOs at a Paris summit on artificial intelligence on Tuesday that “excessive regulation” would kill the rapidly growing AI industry.

In his first foreign trip as vice president, Vance also said the Trump administration will “ensure that AI systems developed in America are free from ideological bias,” and that the United States would “never restrict our citizens' right to free speech.”

"Now, at this moment, we face the extraordinary prospect of a new industrial revolution, one on par with the invention of the steam engine," Vance said. 'But it will never come to pass. If overregulation deters innovators from taking the risks necessary to advance the ball.''

Vance's address challenged Europe's regulatory approach to artificial intelligence and its moderation of content on Big Tech platforms, underscoring divergence between the United States and its allies on AI governance.

The summit has drawn world leaders, top tech executives, and policymakers to debate AI's impact on security, economics, and governance.

A three-way race for AI dominance

The differences were openly displayed at the summit: Europe seeks to regulate and invest, China expands access through state-backed tech giants, and the US, under President Donald Trump, champions a hands-off approach.

Among the high-profile attendees is Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, reflecting Beijing's interest in shaping global AI standards.

Vance has been an outspoken critic of European content moderation policies. He has suggested the US should reconsider its NATO commitments if European governments impose restrictions on Elon Musk's social media platform, X. His Paris visit is also expected to include candid discussions on Ukraine, AI's role in global power shifts, and US-China tensions.

How to regulate AI?

Concerns over AI's potential dangers have loomed over the summit, particularly as nations grapple with how to regulate a technology that is increasingly entwined with defense and warfare.

"I think one day we will have to find ways to control AI or else we will lose control of everything,” said Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO's commander who oversees the alliance's modernisation efforts.

Beyond diplomatic tensions, a global public-private partnership is being launched called “Current AI,” aimed at supporting large-scale AI initiatives for the public good.

Analysts see this as an opportunity to counterbalance the dominance of private companies in AI development. However, it remains unclear whether the U.S. will support such efforts.

Separately, a high-stakes battle over AI power is escalating in the private sector.

A group of investors led by Musk — who now heads Trump's Department of Government Efficiency — has made a $97.4 billion bid to acquire the nonprofit behind OpenAI. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, attending the Paris summit, swiftly rejected the offer on X.

The US-China rivalry

In Beijing, officials on Monday condemned Western efforts to restrict access to AI tools, while Chinese company DeepSeek's new AI chatbot has prompted calls in the US Congress to limit its use over security concerns. China promotes open-source AI, arguing that accessibility will ensure global AI benefits.

French organisers hope the summit will boost investment in Europe's AI sector, positioning the region as a credible contender in an industry shaped by US-China competition.

French President Emmanuel Macron, addressing the energy demands of AI, contrasted France's nuclear-powered approach with the US' reliance on fossil fuels, quipping: France won't “drill, baby, drill,” but "plug, baby, plug.”

Vance's diplomatic tour will continue in Germany, where he will attend the Munich Security Conference and press European allies to increase commitments to NATO and Ukraine. He may also meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Talking Ukraine and Middle East with Macron

Vance will discuss Ukraine and the Middle East over a working lunch with Macron.

Like Trump, he has questioned US aid to Kyiv and the broader Western strategy toward Russia. Trump has pledged to end the war in Ukraine within six months of taking office.

Vance is also set to meet separately with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.