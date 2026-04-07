JD Vance arrives in Hungary days before election, hoping to boost Orban's campaign

Vance's two-day trip, where he is scheduled to hold an official visit with Orban and later appear at one of his campaign rallies, was the clearest sign yet that the Trump administration was going all-in for an Orban victory when Hungarians go to the polls on Sunday.

In power since 2010, Orban is running for his fifth-straight term as prime minister. He and his nationalist-populist Fidesz party are facing their toughest race in two decades against a centre-right challenger, the Tisza party led by Péter Magyar, that could bring an end to Orban's 16 years in power.

Long accused by critics of taking over Hungary's institutions, clamping down on press freedom and overseeing entrenched political corruption — charges he denies — Orban has become an icon in the global far-right movement.