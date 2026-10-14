Japanese journalist arrested in Russia's Sakhalin region on spying charges

The arrest comes amid a spike in tensions between Russia and Japan following Russian President Vladimir Putin's August trip to the Kuril Islands, the Moscow-controlled Pacific archipelago that is claimed by both countries.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said in a statement that the Japanese man, who worked for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, was suspected of gathering information related to Russia's defence capability on behalf of a Japanese intelligence agency.

The FSB, the main successor agency to the Soviet KGB, said the Japanese man, whom it didn't name, was arrested as he was preparing to leave Russia. The agency said the suspect was flown to Moscow, where he was put behind bars.

The FSB released a video showing masked agents in black outfits arresting the man in a hotel room and then escorting him to a plane bound for Moscow. He was then shown facing a judge at the Lefortovo District Court, who ordered him to be held in custody for two months pending the probe.

Russia's Sakhalin region includes Sakhalin Island and the four southernmost islands of the Kuril chain, which Japan calls the Northern Territories. Putin visited one of them, Iturup, in August.