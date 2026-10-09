Japan warns for increased vigilance against rising cyberattacks

The National Cybersecurity Office, which was set up last year to guard against such attacks, sent the instructions to government ministries, which will distribute them to local public bodies and private companies.

The instructions include basics like ensuring updated security protection, using strong passwords and tightening cybersecurity guards throughout supply chains. It also warned that attackers have pretended to be guarding against cyberattacks and said the use of artificial intelligence is making vulnerabilities complex.

Major Japanese companies, including the Lawson convenience-store chain, brokerage Daiwa Securities Co and secondhand retailer BookOff Corp, have reported leaks of customer data.

Last month, a cyberattack on car-sharing service Times Car leaked information from some 6.6 million member accounts.