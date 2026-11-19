The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said residents should remain alert for about a week, as another earthquake of similar intensity could occur.

The quake struck at around 2:22 am (local time), with its epicentre in the Amakusa-Ashikita region of the prefecture and at a depth of about 10 km. It registered a lower 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, which ranges from 0 to 7, in some parts of the prefecture. No tsunami warning was issued, according to the JMA, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The tremor prompted the municipal governments of Minamata and Kuma to issue evacuation orders, while eight Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train services between Hakata and Kagoshima-Chuo stations were suspended, affecting around 5,600 passengers, according to JR Kyushu.