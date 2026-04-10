Japan to release extra 20 days' oil reserves from May

Takaichi revealed the plan at a ministerial meeting on the day to address the Middle East situation amid uncertainty over safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz despite the US-Iran ceasefire deal.

The Japanese government began releasing some 50 days' worth of reserves to the market on March 16 to secure stable supplies after the outbreak of the Middle East conflict in late February left the key oil shipping route largely closed.

Although the United States and Iran have agreed on a two-week ceasefire, it remains uncertain whether shipping through the Strait of Hormuz can resume smoothly or return to pre-war operating conditions.