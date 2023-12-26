Japan to impose sanctions on 3 senior Hamas members

TOKYO: The Japanese government on Tuesday announced that it will sanction three senior members of Hamas to limit their ability to fund terrorism, a top government official said as quoted by media reports.

Tokyo's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the trio's assets will be frozen and their payments and transactions will be sanctioned, according to Reuters.

The Hamas officials, whom the report doesn't name, are believed by Japan to have had a role in the Palestinian terror group's October 7 massacres, and to currently be "in a position to use funds to finance such terrorist activities," The Times of Israel reported.