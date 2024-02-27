Japan sees record population loss in 2023

Begin typing your search...

The figure marked the eighth straight year of decline and has remained below the 800,000 mark since 2022.

TOKYO: Japan's population shrank with a record loss of 831,872 in 2023, as per preliminary data released by country's health ministry on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan, the number of newborns in Japan fell to a record low, down by 5.1 per cent to 758,631 in the reporting period, Xinhua news agency reported.

The figure marked the eighth straight year of decline and has remained below the 800,000 mark since 2022.

